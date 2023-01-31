Two Rohingyas Arrested At Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2023: The Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested two Rohingya girls hailed from Myanmar on Tuesday based on confidential information from Agartala Military Intelligence to the Special Branch of Tripura Police.

The two arrested Rohingya girls are identified as Kismatara (20) and Rahama (18). Both are the residents of Cindiyan Para village, Balibazar in Myanmar.

From preliminary interrogation, it has been revealed that the two arrested Rohingyas girls entered illegally from Bangladesh to Tripura with help of a tout. They have been residing at Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh for the last six years.

It is worthy to mention here that the Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on January 25 last arrested six Rohingyas after being booked by the local residents of Motinagar area in Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district which shares international border with Bangladesh.