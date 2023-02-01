Ex-BJP Leader Fire Salvos At Saffron Party; Alleges 90 Percent Of BJP Candidates Are ‘Corrupt’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 01, 2023: Exploding a series of allegations against the Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party nominated candidates for the ensuing assembly election, TIPRA Motha candidate Ranjan Sinha of 52-Chandipur assembly constituency in Unakoti district said that 90 percent of the candidates nominated by the BJP for the state assembly elections in 2023 are engaged in corrupt practices.

Sinha was the former district president of Unakoti district. Earlier on January 29, Sinha tendered his resignation to the Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee citing that the party’s ‘karyakartas’ requested for local candidate in the ensuing polls which the not accepted by the state leadership of the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference at Kailashahar, TIPRA Motha nominated candidate Ranjan Sinha announced that he and his party will enter into a legal battle against the ruling party’s candidate Tinku Roy after the election.

He alleged “The election affidavit submitted by the BJP nominated candidate Tinku Roy in 2018 and 2023 is fake. A complaint has been made to the Returning Officer in this regard.”

He also said that many scandalous news were published against him in various media houses in the past. Then it is seen that he is participating in several programs with the Chief Minister of the state.

“Even after reporting his corruption allegations to the Prime Minister, State President, Tripura in-charge, the BJP party did not take any action, rather, he was nominated for the Chandipur assembly constituency”, he added.

Alleging Roy as a fraudster, Sinha said that he will file the case in the High Court only after the election process is over. He also claimed that Tinku Roy will be jailed for at least 11 years for giving wrong information to the Election Commission.

In the 2018 elections, Tinku Roy was defeated in 54-Kadamtala-Kurti assembly constituency under North Tripura district by more than seven thousand votes. In 52-Chandipur assembly constituency, BJP candidate Kaveri Sinha in 2018 was defeated by the former Education minister and CPIM MLA Tapan Chakraborty by a margin of around 400 votes.

TIPRA Motha candidate Sinha said that he did not get respect in 23 years of working in the BJP party. In one day, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debbarman gave the honor. Even after the Motha party announced David Munda as its candidate for the Chandipur constituency, later he was fielded by Ranjan Sinha.

Sinha was accompanied by Motha’s district secretary Chandramani Debbarma, YTF district president Okumal Debbarma, TWF district president Reshmi Debbarma and YTF central executive committee member Santosh Debbarma and others in this press conference.