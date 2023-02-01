Mizoram Governor Visits Winery Village At Mizoram’s Champhai District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 01, 2023: The Governor of Mizoram Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is currently on a two-day tour of Champhai District on February 1, 2023 visited the Tlangsam Winery which is located on the outskirt of Champhai Town.

The Winery was started and is owned and managed by a society of farmers.

The Governor expressed his appreciation at witnessing the production centre where the determined farmers themselves added value to their products. He applauded the Champhai Grape Growers Society and the Hnahlan Grape Growers and Processing Co-operative Society Ltd.

The Governor also welcomed the ambitious proposal of the farmers to upgrade their wineries at Champhai and Hnahlan to accommodate the growing production of the Grapes in these areas. He extended his support for the proposal and agreed to discuss the matter with the authorities in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

A report on the society’s winery was given by Hrilchunglura, General Manager of Champhai Grape Growers Society (GGGS).

It is worth mentioning that the Winery was started in 2007, and after 14 years of existence, production actually started in 2010.

At present, the society has 134 members. The grape grown is of Bangalore Blue variety.

During last year the Winery bought 1144.98 qts of grapes. As the grape production increases, CGGS submitted two projects – one project to MoFPI and another project to state department under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

At the site, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was given an escorted tour to various units by the managing officers of the winery. Thereafter, a short program was held at B Remmawia Packing hall, Champhai Winery.