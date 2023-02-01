National Defence College Team Calls On Mizoram CM

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 01, 2023: Faculty and course members of the National Defence College on February 1, 2023 called on Chief Minister Zoramthanga and held a meeting with him at the CM’s Conference Hall. The team is led by Major General Hari B. Pillai.

The Chief Minister welcomed the team of 18 officers from various services of the Armed Forces viz. Army, Air Force and Navy as well as officers from 6 friendly countries.

Zoramthanga extended his best wishes and he expressed his hopes for them to have a fruitful experience from their visit to the state.

The Chief Minister also stressed that as Mizoram shares two international borders, the state plays a vital strategic role in India’s defence as well as in maintaining peace with the neighbouring countries.

Major General Hari B. Pillai stated that the National Defence College focuses on National Security and Strategic Course for officers of the Army, Air Force and Navy; as well as for officers from 6 friendly countries from the ranks of Colonel and above.

The Major General also extended his gratitude to the State of Mizoram for hosting the team.

The team also reported on their experiences and opinions on the state of Mizoram.