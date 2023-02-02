JP Nadda To Campaign For BJP Candidates On Friday; PM Modi Coming On February 11 & 13

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2023: A flock of BJP central and regional leaders are arriving in election-bound Tripura on Thursday and Friday to campaign as part of ‘Vijay Sankalp Janasabha’ for saffron party nominated candidates in 27 assembly constituencies out of 60 seats.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is arriving on Friday and address two open-public rallies at 42-Amarpur assembly constituency under Gomati district and 50-Pabiacherra assembly constituency under Unakoti district.

Ahead of Nadda’s visit, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday went to Kumarghat and Amarpur sub-divisions to inspect the preparations in the grounds where the BJP national president will address mammoth public gatherings.

While speaking to media personnel at Pabiacherra, Chief Minister Dr Saha said that several star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, etc. are arriving to campaign for BJP-nominated candidates ahead of assembly election slated to be held on February 16 next.

He further stated that the Prime Minister Modi is arriving for two days to campaign on February 11 and 13 next.

Meanwhile, star campaigners coming tomorrow include- BJP national vice-president and MP Dilip Ghosh, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP ST Morcha national president and MP Samir Oraon, West Bengal’s leader of opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, union minister of state Shantanu Thakur, MP Locket Chatterjee, union minister Smriti Irani and senior leader Mithun Chakraborty.