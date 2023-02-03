4 Members From The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education Visit Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of four Board members from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur on February 3, 2023, visited the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE).

Received by the Secretary and other officials from the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), the team’s visit to the State is to review and study the steps taken by MBSE in developing and upgrading education such as the Higher Order Thinking Skills design of examination questions.

Mizoram is the first state in India, where bilingual textbooks for Science and Mathematics have been prepared.

The team from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also interacted with teachers and other professionals who prepared bilingual textbooks.

Furthermore, the team also inquired about the professional courses for teachers such as Diploma in Elementary Education and examinations conducted by MBSE for Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET).

The four-member team also lauded the state’s education board’s system of Digitalization and Integrated Digital Payment System.