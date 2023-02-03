BJP, NDPP Release Lists Of Candidates: 3 Women Candidates Make It To The List

NET Web Desk

Continuing their 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20 in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP announced their respective lists of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in the state. The state will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The BJP released the full list of its 20 candidates, including a female, on Thursday following a meeting of its central election committee in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of BJP national president JP Nadda, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Sing, home minister Amit Shah, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along, deputy chief minister Y Patton and other members of the BJP’s central election committee. The party has allotted tickets to 11 sitting MLAs out of 12 while five new faces also found their place on the list. The sitting MLA from the Jangpetkong constituency Dr Longrineken Ao has been dropped for the upcoming elections.

H Tovihoto Ayemi will contest from Dimapur I constituency, and N Jacob Zhimomi from Ghaspani I, Er. Kropol Vistu from Southern Angami II, Panjung Jamir from Tuli, Imkong L Imchen from Koridang, Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki, Kazheto Kinimi from Akuluto, Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, H Khehovi from Suruhoto, Y Patton from Tyui, Renbonthung Ezung from Wokha, Mmhonlumo Kikon from Bhandari, P Paiwang Konyak from Tizit, Konngam Konyak from Phomching, Er. Cheong Konyal from Mon Town, S Pangnyu Phom from Longleng, Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare, Bashangmongba Chang from Tuensang Sadar I, H Haiying from Noklak and V Kashiho Sangtam from Seyochung Sitimi.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak also released the full list of the party’s 40 candidates, including two women, on Thursday.