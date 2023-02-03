Left Front & Congress Form Alliance To Safeguard Their Survival In Tripura Polls: JP Nadda

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 03, 2023: Launching a scathing attack on CPIM-led Left Front and Congress, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said that these two political parties have joined together forming an alliance not for the welfare of the people but for their survival in Tripura. However, the BJP is fighting to take Tripura forward across the world, he added.

Participating in the ‘Vijay Sankalp Janasabha’ of the Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party at separate public meetings in Amarpur and Pabiacherra, Nadda punctured the grand alliance of Left and Congress. He claimed that the two gangs of murderers and terrorists, thieves of looting PDS and commission agents have come together as because the government led by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has established people’s rights, honesty and transparency in governance has ended the era of unscrupulous people, he added.

BJP national president said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted five years back, if development reaches other parts of the country, Tripura should also experience development. The government under the leadership of Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha is moving forward to fulfill that dream of the Prime Minister. The proof is already there.”

He claimed “In five years, the old Tripura has become a state of new aspirations. The double-engine government has changed the fortunes and image of this state because, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special concern for the North-Eastern region. Therefore, the vehicle of development of the region is moving forward, never stopping.”

The BJP All India President elaborately explained the special achievements of the Union Budget to the people. He said that in the budget, Rs 79,000 crore have been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 15,000 crore for public welfare and 38,800 teachers for the education of public children.

He also claimed that in the last nine years, India has become the tenth to fifth economy in the world. This year’s general budget will take it a few steps further. The budget has increased 4 times the allocation for the public sector.

According to him, after the establishment of the BJP coalition government in Tripura, 2 lakh 70 thousand cooking gas connections, construction of 3 lakh 80 thousand houses, 13 lakh Ayushman cards, construction of 4 lakh 50 thousand toilets have been successfully dedicated to public interest. He claimed that peace has been established in the terror-hit Tripura through the Central Government’s agreement with the NLFT. Not only this, the solution to the long-standing Bru refugee problem has been made possible by their resettlement in Tripura. He also added that efforts have been taken to strengthen the economic base of Tripura through development in tourism.

He said in a tone of conviction that those who never thought for Tripura, people will give them a tough answer in the assembly elections because, not for the welfare of the people, but to protect their own existence, the Left Front and the Congress have joined forces in Tripura. He claimed that the BJP has fought to take Tripura forward in the court of the whole world. According to him, the BJP should be brought back to power to fulfill the aspirations of the youth, respect for women, growth in tourism and trade.

Targeting the Left Front and Congress, Nadda said “In Tripura, opposition workers were brutally murdered once they entered their homes. The police then played the role of silent spectators. But today security has been ensured for the BJP functionaries as well as the opposition party workers. This image is seen everywhere in the changing Tripura.”

He also added that there has been corruption in the formation of Left Front and Congress. Theft in ration shops and commission trade run freely. So, today both are shoulder to shoulder against BJP because, under the leadership of Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha, the government established the rights of the people. Honest and transparent government has ended the era of unscrupulous people.

His appeal is to protect people’s rights in the future, bring BJP back to power. Press the button on the lotus symbol to oust from the red party goons.