Meghalaya Election 2023: Ex-Militant Bernard Marak To Take On Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of 60 candidates for the February 27 assembly elections in the state.

The list approved by the central parliamentary committee in New Delhi includes cabinet minister and South Shillong legislator Sanbor Shullai and five other legislators – AL Hek (Pynthorumkhrah), Himalaya M Shangpliang (Mawsynram), Benedict R Marak (Raksamgre), Ferlin CA Sangma (Selsella) and Samuel M Sangma (Baghmara).

According to the list, Bernard N Marak, the party’s state unit vice-president and a former militant leader, has been fielded against chief minister Conrad K Sangma in the South Tura constituency.

Bernard Marak, known to be vocal against Conrad Sangma, was last year arrested and charged with immoral trafficking and running a brothel in his farmhouse at Tura. He had joined Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC), an armed militant group, to carve out a separate state for Garo tribals. However, he laid down arms and disbanded his group, the ANVC (B) in 2014.

The BJP is also fielding six women candidates that include Marian Maring (Nongpoh), Riya Sangma (Jirang), Arena Hynniewta (Shella), Darikmen L Marshyllong (Mawthadraishan), and Betty Jyrwa (Mawkyrwat).

The list also features the name of BJP state president Ernest Mawrie (West Shillong), three former legislators – MM Danggo (Ranikor), Diostarness Jyndiang (Nongstoin) and Edmund K Sangma (Phulbari), two sitting MDCs – Bernard N Marak (South Tura) and Dipul R Marak (Rangsakona), an ex-MDC David Kharsati (Nongthymmai) and a former IPS officer Mariahom Kharkrang (North Shillong).

Addressing media persons, Mawrie said that the party is confident about winning majority seats this time.

He said that the BJP in the last 2018 Assembly elections had contested 47 seats but won only two seats. However, the party came second in 7 seats and third in 12 seats.