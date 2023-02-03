Mizoram Governor Visits Khawzawl District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Governor of Mizoram Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on February 3, 2023 arrived at Khawzawl for his first official trip to Khawzawl District and interacted with the head of offices in the District at DC’s Conference Hall, Khawzawl DC Complex.

After the interaction with the officials and the bankers, Governor held interviews with the leaders of the Church organizations, NGOs, and Political Parties. He also visited the beneficiaries of centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the last segment of his official engagements in the district capital.

The official function at DC’s Conference Hall, Khawzawl began with a welcome address by C C.Lalchhuangkima, Deputy Commissioner of Khawzawl District. After a self-introduction from the district head of offices, Lalchhawnthanga, Superintendent of Police, Khawzawl District gave a presentation on the Security Scenarios of Khawzawl District. This was followed by a PowerPoint presentation on the Khawzawl District profile by C.C.Lalchhuangkima, Deputy Commissioner.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati thanked the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police for detailed presentations on the district profile and the security scenarios. He shared his appreciation that Khawzawl District, even a relatively new district shown progress and improvement in many sectors. He also felt the district due to its topography, soil profile, and conducive climate has the potential to do well in agriculture and horticulture.

He also added the existence of culturally important locations of historic importance and scenic beauty needed to be explored to develop tourism in the district. He advised the concerned officials to encourage the increase of activities of the Self Help Groups(SHGs) with a special focus on women. He urged all the heads of offices to continue performing to achieve targets set for them.

He also insisted that the officials needed to expedite completion of projects in a stipulated time frame. He insisted that delay due to unforeseen circumstances is not an excuse. He suggested that the challenge in implementing projects in Mizoram should be overcome when the executing officials and contractors try to foresee what should be done with a shorter working season in Mizoram and to come up with solutions. He explained that any delay in these kinds of projects blocked the initiation of new projects which in turn deprived the beneficiaries. He appealed to all the district officials to try harder to ensure that maximum benefits reached the maximum number of beneficiaries.

Governor also informed the officials and bankers that generally people in the states are unaware of various central welfare and social security schemes. He pointed out that the beneficiaries in Mizoram are denied of these benefits due to lack of awareness. He suggested that awareness on schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY, Life Cover under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), etc., must be elaborated to each and every saving bank account holders. He also urged the bankers and bank officials to increase their awareness campaign on various social security schemes that are available for subscription at a very low sum of money.

Lalchhawnthanga, SP, Khawzawl District, in his presentation apprised the Governor of largely calm and peaceful situations in the district about law and order issues. He depicted the main role played by the police personnel in maintaining a peaceful environment within the district. He displayed the statistics relating to the smuggling of dry areca nuts and other contraband. He also gave a brief report on matters concerning Myanmar refugees within the district.

C.C. Lalchhuangkima, DC, Khawzawl District gave a detailed presentation on the district profile. The presentation focused on the salient features of the district, the progress reports of important departments implementing centrally sponsored schemes, and the potential of the district in important sectors. The report by DC, Khawzawl highlighted the progress of implementation of important schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PMAY, SPMRM, ICDS, MGNREGS, MZSRLM, SASCI, SBM, PMGSY, etc. He also apprised the Governor of the initiatives under primary sectors such as Health, Education, Agriculture – Horticulture, and other development departments, especially those that received central funding. DC Khawzawl also gave a special report on initiatives like Solar Water Pump projects and the progress of the 20 MW Vankal Solar Park.

The Deputy Commissioner of Khawzawl District proudly mentioned that Khawzawl secured 1st position in the cleanliness competition 2022-23 under the category District headquarters. He also mentioned that Khawzawl Dinthar also bagged 1st position in the cleanliness competition 2022-23 under the category Village in the District Headquarters.

Khawzawl District is one of the three youngest Districts in the State of Mizoram. It was created on August 12th, 2019. The district is bounded on the North by Saitual District and the East by the Champhai district, and on the Western side by Serchhip & Saitual district. The total geographical area of the Khawzawl district is about 1164.93 sq. km. There are 38 Village Councils in a total number of 26 villages within the District. According to the 2011 census, the total population of the Khawzawl district is 36,381, out of which 18,447 are male and 17,934 are female. As of April 1st, 2021, the Literacy percentage within the district is 96.64% (Male – 97.39%, Female – 95.86%)