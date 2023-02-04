Centre Lifts Ban On Import Of Fish After Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Intervenes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 04, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha’s timely intervention has lifted the ban imposed on the import of fish, meat, and poultry food products from other countries on Saturday.

The central government has imposed a ban on the import of fish, meat, and poultry food products.

Tripura’s Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) in the western side of Agartala city was also on this list. The import of fish from Bangladesh stopped in the state due to this ban causing a massive inconvenience to the people in general as the production of fish in the state is less.

A letter was immediately sent to the central government when the matter came to the attention of the state government.

The government of Tripura in the letter requested the central government to keep Akhaura ICP out of this list of bans.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has also taken necessary steps and spoke to the minister of the concerned ministry of the central government over the phone and has requested to lift the ban because people in the state consume much more fish than the national average. So if fish is not imported from other countries, especially from Bangladesh, it will affect the people.

Following the request of the Chief Minister, the ban was lifted from the Akhaura land port by the central government. As a result, from now on, fish will come into the state normally through the land port of the Indo-Bangla border at Akhaura.