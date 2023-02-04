Mizoram Open Boxing Championship 2023 Concludes At Serchhip

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The closing function of Mizoram Open Boxing Championship 2023 held at Serchhip Boxing Complex, Serchhip district from January 31, 2023 to February 3, 2023 concluded in the presence of DC Serchhip, Nazuk Kumar and R. Vanlaltluanga, a Social Worker.

The event witnessed participation of 103 boxers from the eight districts of Mizoram and included 90 male and 13 female boxers in various weight categories.

The event was conducted as a joint effort undertaken by Assam Rifles and Serchhip District Boxing Association. The winners of the Championship were felicitated by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles.

The aim of Mizoram Open Boxing Championship 2023 organised at Serchhip was to promote sports among the youths and generate motivation to pursue boxing as a career utilizing the platform provided as a pedestal for national and international events.

The event successfully provided an exclusive platform to boxers from across the State to showcase their abilities and compete with the best boxers from all across Mizoram.

R Vanlaltluanga and DC Serchhip also commended the efforts of Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles and SEDBA for successfully organising the event in such a scale where it enthralled all the districts of the State and generated a community emotion towards Boxing.

Assam Rifles was also thanked for their forthcoming response and exceptional efforts put in towards Nation building Initiatives.

During the championship, 34 boxers registered themselves as volunteers to be trained for joining Armed Forces.