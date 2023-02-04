Nagaland: ENPO Relaxes ‘August 26 Resolution’, To Participate In Election

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) held an Executive meeting on 4 February 2023 at Tourist Lodge Dimapur, and whereby it has been resolved that; following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO and its constituent Tribal Bodies and frontal Organizations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Horne Minister to ENPO officials on 2 February 2023 the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations hereby relaxed the 26 August 2022 resolution with Immediate effect.

The assurance was that, a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.

ENPO also taken serious note on the MHA’s request letter dated 16. January 2023 addressed to ENPO President to review the 26,” August 2022 resolution of ENPO, its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations regarding non-participation In the elections to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls to the Nagaland State Assembly in the larger interest of democracy in the country.