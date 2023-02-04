Tripura Children Also Get Chance In Tollywood Or Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty Expressed In Poll Campaign

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 04, 2023: Children of Tripura should also get a chance in Tollywood or Bollywood, BJP leader and famous film actor Mithun Chakraborty expressed this desire in front of reporters on Saturday during the election campaign.

He has expressed his interest to Information & Cultural Affairs minister and BJP-nominated candidate Sushanta Chowdhury to have a large-scale film institute in Tripura. In this case, he has assured that he will be by his side in all kinds of cooperation.

Incidentally, Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday participated in a road show in support of BJP-nominated candidates Papia Datta in 6-Agartala and Sushanta Chowdhury in 10-Majlishpur assembly constituencies. He came to Tripura on Friday and participated in three election rallies.

Speaking to media personnel, Chakraborty said “There is no doubt that BJP will return to Tripura. However, it remains to be seen how many seats the BJP will return to power because Tripura has seen incredible development in the last five years.”

He claimed that the way things have progressed in Tripura, the BJP will easily rank among the best states in the country if it comes back to power.

He said, “I am very happy to hear that the film institute has opened in Tripura. However, I have asked to build the institute on a larger scale. I want the children of Tripura to have a chance in Tollywood or Bollywood. I am always with Tripura for that.”

Praising BJP candidate Sushanta Chowdhury, Mithun candidly claimed that this positive thinking young man will take Tripura further.

Addressing the media, BJP candidate and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “Mithun Chakraborty has been encouraging us since the inception of setting up the film institute. He wants the youth society to come forward in the film world. Hence, he also assured to draw the Prime Minister’s attention to setting up a film institute on a larger scale in Tripura.”