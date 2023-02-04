Tripura Polls 2023: Illegal Liquors, Drugs & Cash Worth Rs 29.25 Crore Seized; ECI Approves 12 Alternative IDs For Voting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 04, 2023: Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte on Saturday said that the various security enforcement agencies seized illegal liquor, drugs, cash and other items worth Rs 29 crore 25 lakh 74 thousand across the state.

In a press conference at Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, CEO Gitte said that the electorates can exercise their democratic rights by showing 12 identity cards as alternatives of photo voter ID cards on the day of polling i.e. on February 16 next.

“The Election Commission of India has approved these 12 alternative identity cards. However, about 100 percent of voters in the state have photo voter ID cards”, he added.

The 12 identity cards include- Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Photo Passbook issued by Bank or Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card, RGI Smart Card issued by NPR, Indian Passport, Pension Document with Photo, Central Government Service Identity Card with photograph of State Government, PSU, Public Limited Company employees, Official Identity Card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Unique Disability ID issued by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Apart from this, CEO said that there are 88 model polling stations in 60 assembly constituencies of the state. 97 polling stations manned by women and the security personnel in these centres will also be women. As many as 28 polling stations will be manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs). Each booth will have two PwDs. This arrangement has been done to highlight that the disabled persons can also work with equal responsibility. 33 youth-run polling stations will be opened to encourage the younger generation to vote. The model booths will highlight the state’s heritage and culture, he added.