Union Budget To Elevate India Among Developed Countries, Says NWEC Chairman Dr Heena Gavit At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 04, 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson and Chairman of the National Women Empowerment Committee, Dr Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit (MP) on February 4, 2023 held a press conference at BJP’s Party office Atal Bhavan where a review of the Union Budget 2023-24 was also held.

Dr Heena Vijay Kumar Gavik stated that the year’s Union Budget has been the most people-friendly budget which will elevate India to be among the developed countries.

She stated that even if a state’s incumbent party is not BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given equal importance to all states; and that all states must utilize the allocated budget correctly.

The MP also stressed the need for a cordial working environment between states and the central government and also stated that the Union Budget 2023-24 will be highly beneficial for farmers and MSMEs.