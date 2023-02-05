CPIM & Congress Makes Despicable Attempt To Grab Power: Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 05, 2023: Lashing out at CPIM and Congres parties, Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday reiterated that this two political parties tied their knot immersing their enmity to enjoy the power-.

However, common people have not accepted this friendship of these two political parties which have been the enemy of each other in this state for several decades, he added.

Deb participated in meetings of ‘Action Plan’ with the office-bearers and election in-charges of Unakoti district and two ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of Chawmanu and Banamalipur mandals in Dhalai and West Tripura districts’ respectively on Sunday.

Speaking at the events, former CM Deb said “The deviant Congress and the Communists are eager to mislead the people of the state again, rehashing the political rivalries of yesteryears just to get a taste of power. The upcoming election is just a survival battle for the Communists.”

“With the intention of grabbing power, the Congress and the Communists made a despicable attempt to create a rift in the fraternity of the state by using terrorism to further their political interests. A section of the people who had neglected development in the uncertainty of the future were led astray by misleading and inciting sensitive issues with the opportunity of simplicity”, he added.

He said “But now, with the sincerity of Modiji, every marginal region has joined the overall development stream of the country. By making the Bharatiya Janata Party win more seats and with a maximum margin, the conspirators will be given a befitting reply by the electorates.”

“The upcoming airport at Kailashahar in Unakoti district is creating huge potential in the region as well as the adjoining areas. As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party is in government, the benefits of all services will continue to flow along with the welfare of all sections of the people”, Deb told office-bearers and election in-charges in a meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP Deb was accompanied by BJP nominated candidates Rajib Bhattacharjee and Tinku Roy in 9-Banamalipur and 52-Chandipur assembly constituencies, respectively.