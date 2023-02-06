BJP Takes Stand Against Bangladeshi Infiltration In Tripura: Amit Shah Slams TIPRA, CPIM & Congress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 06, 2023: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bangladeshi infiltration into Tripura has had a severe impact on the proportion of population in tribal areas. Various political parties are using these infiltrators as vote banks but, the BJP has taken a strong stand against the intrusion, he added.

He also took TIPRA Motha single-handedly with the Left Front and Congress. He claimed that TIPRA Motha had an invisible agreement with the Congress and the Left Front. Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman’s party is a secret accomplice in building a political force against the BJP. He said, voting for TIPRA Motha means supporting CPIM and Congress.

Addressing at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Janasabha’ in Santirbazar under South Tripura district on Monday, Shah said that the CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha are together. As a result, the CPIM will form the government if either TIPRA Motha or the Congress is voted out. He claimed that BJP should be brought back to power to maintain the trend of development because only BJP is responsible to the people.

On this day, the Union Home Minister has targeted TIPRA Motha from the beginning. He asked the leaders of TIPRA Motha to know how the CPIM killed thousands of people to stay in power, how they are supporting them. He claimed that development has not reached the poor in the last 50 years. Toilets for women was a dream. Likewise, due to political reasons, the people are deprived of development in the area.

On this day, Union Home Minister drew a comparison of 5 years of BJP-IPFT coalition government with 25 years of Left Front government. He claimed that the BJP-led coalition government has done a lot for women. Peace has been established in Tripura under the leadership of the Prime Minister. However, CPIM rule in Tripura has led to terrorism, Bangladeshi infiltrators, human trafficking, drug trafficking and atrocities on the people.

But, after the change of government in Tripura, the situation has changed dramatically because, from the point of view of development, BJP has remained in power, he said. He claimed that new roads, drinking water supply, two vaccines against COVID, industry and organic farming have removed political obstacles and divisions in Tripura. According to him, BJP has ended CPIM’s “cadre-Raaj” in Tripura. Instead, the gift of good governance was given.

He also targeted the Left Front and Congress on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. He expressed deep concern over increasing infiltration in Tripura. He claimed that the Bangladeshi infiltration has had a great impact on the proportion of population in the populated areas. In that, the state has suffered in the end. In a sarcastic tone, some political parties are using Bangladeshi infiltrators as vote banks. Only BJP has taken a strong stand against the problem. His plea, vote BJP to prevent infiltration.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister participated in the ‘Vijay Sankalp Janasabha’ at Khowai after the public meeting at Santirbazar. There too, he advised the voters to be wary of Left Front and Congress alliance. He also appealed to BJP to win with huge votes.