Mizoram Governor Felicitated 2 NCC Cadets At Raj Bhavan

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Governor’s of Mizoram, Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati on February 5 felicitated two NCC Cadets of the 1 Mizo Air Squadron, Corporal Kenny Lalrinawma Singh and Corporal Laltlansangi, who were selected to represent the North Eastern Region In the Republic Day Camp, Delhi.

Corporal Kenny Singh participated in the group song in which he bagged the first position in the Inter Directorate Competition, Which gave him the privilege to receive a Gold medal and an opportunity to perform in front of the Vice-president, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Chief Minister of Assam and NER got the privilege and honor to represent the DG NCC by performing the Group song at Rastrapati Bhavan in front of the President.

Corporal Laltlansangi also participated in The National Integration Awareness Program in which she was ranked 8 position in the Inter Directorate Competition.

Furthermore, the two cadets were selected to represent Mizoram at the Prime Minister’s Rally in the cultural event by showcasing the various Mizo traditional dances.