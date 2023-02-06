Tripura Is My Second Home, Says AITC Chief Mamata Banerjee At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 06, 2023: Landing at Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that this state is her second home.

Banerjee arrived in Tripura for a two-day visit along with AITC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee. She will participate in a long ‘Padayatra’ (Foot march) on Tuesday in Agartala city.

Addressing the media personnel at the premises of MBB Airport here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, AITC supremo and WB’s Chief Minister Banerjee said “We have come here as Tripura is nothing new for me. The connection with Tripura people has been there since long and will continue forever. People of Tripura are my own. I have come to say “When you had no one, I was there”. I feel it is my home where I can speak my own language, similar way of cooking, food habits and attire.”

“I extend my warm greetings to the people residing in the hilly terrains of Tripura. I desire for the good health of the brothers and sisters living in the hills. Apart from them, I further extend my well wishes to the brothers and sisters of the Bengali community, followers of Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, etc.”, she added.

Taking a jibe on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, Banerjee said “Trinamool Congress was the lone party in Tripura when ruling BJP has carried out one-sided tyranny across the state. Even some media personnel are also not spared for covering the TMC’s activities.”

“Our workers and supporters were brutally attacked, MPs’ vehicles were vandalized. Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev and Dola Sen, Lok Sabha MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party’s leader Rajib Banerjee were also not spared by the BJP-sponsored hooligans”, she added.

AITC supremo said she will speak tomorrow. “When Congress-led government formed in Tripura, I accompanied senior Congress leaders Santosh Mohan Dev and Manoranjan Bhakta in playing a pivotal role here. I am well-acquainted from Kailashahar in Unakoti district to Sonamura in Sepahijala district. I worked at my home in Tripura. I commemorate those persons whom I have worked with during that period of time”, Banerjee told reporters.

At the MBB Airport, AITC leader and Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and TMC state president Pijush Kanti Biswas welcomed them.

Thereafter, West Bengal’s CM and AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee offered prayer at Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur sub-division under Gomati district. She said “Mata Tripureshwari Temple is mentioned in Kabiguru’s novel ‘Rajarshi’.”