Tripura: Left Front & Congress Yet To Finalize Joint Campaign Programmes At State Level

Agartala, February 06, 2023: Forming alliance by the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress parties in Tripura under the banner of “Secular Democratic Forces”, the leaders are yet to finalize joint campaigning programmes in the state level ahead of general election in 60 assembly constituencies slated to be held on February 16 next.

In a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Monday noon, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the leaders of both the parties will sit together to discuss finalizing joint programmes at the state level to boost up the electorate ahead of the assembly election.

“The general election in Tripura is meant to be very crucial for the entire country as the present ruling party is in power based on false commitments. In this five-year regime, this ruling BJP has adopted misrule in entire state, adopted anti-people policies by cancelling pro-people programmes, forced to resign the elected committees of the constitutional bodies like 3-Tier Panchayat System, Urban Local Bodies, etc. Unconstitutional people have been installed which has been going on for the last five years. The constitution of India has given rights to hold movements, raise the voices of people and organize civil disobedience if necessary. But in the last five years, all these were forbidden”, said Chaudhury citing more allegations against the ruling party in these five years.

He also castigated the role of ECI officials in Tripura for initiating proper action against the complaints made by CPIM from time to time. Needless to say, ECI has initiated fast action within 24 hours of the incident that took place at Majlishpur in West Tripura district recently. Apart from this, ECI is reluctant to initiate any step against the Additional SP of Sepahijala district who is allegedly working for the welfare of the ruling party.

Taking a jibe on the mischievous role of Election Commission’s team in Tripura, AICC Secretary and state in-charge Szarita Laitphlang threw a set of questions over their unsatisfactory responsibilities discharged after the announcement of election.

Claiming ECI officials in Tripura are creating differences between the ruling and opposition political parties, she said, “Ruling BJP has been given all slots. Permission has to be sought 48 to 72 hours before holding a campaign programme, whereas ruling party sponsored ‘Bike Bahini’ (Army of Motorcycles) are riding throughout the state and they were given permission. Does BJP has only right of branding?”

“In a democratic nation, every party has equal right for campaigning, but here it is seen that the flags, flexes and festoons of opposition parties are uprooted and thrown in the sewers. Attacks are continuously taking place across the state and the ruling party is using bordering areas for their own benefits. Why are such relaxations being given to BJP? There is no symptom of conducting a free and fair election and no initiative of ‘Zero-Poll Violence’. Opposition parties’ workers are attacked in various sub-divisions but no action is being taken. Rather, false cases are lodged”, she added.

AICC Secretary Laitphlang asked the ECI officials in Tripura to discharge their duties in a neutral way and use the police personnel in a free and fair manner. The proper functioning of ECI in Tripura will help the people of this state immensely.

It is worthy to mention here that the Left Front organization will contest in 47 seats and Congress will contest in 13 seats.