CPIM Exploits People For Own Interest: Rajnath Singh Appeals To Re-Establish BJP In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2023: Lashing out at the Communists, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the CPIM was never a government of the working class or poor people. It had only exploited the people for their own interest, he added.

Addressing an election-campaign rally at Kailashahar under Unakoti district on Tuesday, Singh said that the small state in the north-eastern region with a population of 45 lakh has seen many ups and downs in the previous decades. Despite all these, Tripura people kept a good relation with the entire India.

“For 20 years, I have been coming to Tripura as the party’s national president, union Home minister and now as union Defence minister. Tripura was lagging behind among all the states in the north eastern region. During a discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all the union ministers to work accordingly so that all the NE states can reach the position of the states located in the mainland of the country and for that BJP has to form government Tripura”, he added.

Singh said “Accordingly, your support made BJP to form government in 2018. There were problems in roadways and connectivity in Tripura, there was no electricity in villages. I have seen children studying lighting up kerosene lamps. Situations have changed. All villages and households received electricity after the BJP-led government formed in the state.”

“You have seen CPIM rule in this state for quite a long period where women were not at all safe. After the formation of the BJP government, many important decisions were initiated under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP never had any existence before 2018. People used to say BJP was a zero before 2018. CPIM was everything in the politics. I congratulate people had made BJP ‘Zero’ to ‘Super Hero’ in 2018. When I came before 2018, participated in roadshow. Witnessing the presence of people, I was confirm that BJP will form government. There has been immense development under the leadership of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and people are well aware about all these”, the union Defence minister told the gathering.

Taking a jibe on CPIM, Singh said “The Communists was never a government of working-class people or poor people. CPIM only exploited the people for their own benefit. Development was not done by them, that is why people have changed the government.”

Castigating the Communists, he said “Why old-age pension scheme is not being implemented in Kerala? CPIM is trying to acquire power by blowing dust on the eyes of common people and BJP is never willing to do this rather the party is intended to gain power through eye contact.”

He appealed people to form BJP-led government for development of all. Singh confidently claimed that the Tripura will become number one state in the entire NE region.

He also commemorated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the Minister of Janajati Kalyan was opened and Rs 31,000 crore was the budget at that time and now it has become Rs 88,000 crore. BJP is the only party which think for all the communities in this country. BJP should get the great support in coming election slated to be held on February 16 next.

In the afternoon, Singh also addressed an election-campaign rally at Badharghat assembly constituency under West Tripura district.