Double Engine Is Vital For Welfare Of Poor & Tripura’s Development: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) on Tuesday claimed that the double-engine government is very necessary for the welfare of the poor people and the development of Tripura.

He appealed to the people to compare the developments that have taken place in the last five years of the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the previous 25 years regime of CPIM-led Left Front government.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate Debabrata Deb from Tripura’s 22-Sonamura assembly constituency, Sarma was accompanied by the union minister of state and BJP candidate from 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency Pratima Bhoumik, candidate Debabrata Deb, Sepahijala district prabhari Md Jashim Uddin and others.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said CPIM and Congress are a big zero and they don’t exist in any state across the country. They have come together for their survival.

Quoting Prime Minister as a “Hero”, Sarma said Tripura people got a new government under BJP’s leadership. The state was also ruled by the CPIM-led Left Front for 25 years and Congress party for five years. Is free rice available through the public distribution system during the Leftist regime in Tripura?

“People were forced to participate in processions in Leftist regime or else they were deprived of social allowances. In BJP’s regime, social allowances of Rs 700 has been increased to Rs 1300 and then to Rs 2000. If Rs 2000 is the outcome after five years, then what would be the figure after 25 years, it will become Rs 32,000. Our government has made a triple promotion of the social allowances. This has been possible for the Modi government and Tripura government is running under his leadership”, he added.

Narrating the progressive work for people in Sonamura assembly constituency, Assam CM Sarma said “A total of 107 people reaped the benefits of PMAY in Leftist regime as they were active supporters of CPIM. In BJP’s regime, 1700 beneficiaries enjoyed the benefits of PMAY. During Leftist regime, farmers did not enjoy PM-Kisan. After the BJP formed government, an instalment of Rs 2000 for three times per year is enjoyed by 1400 farmers’ families. As many as 16,593 families received Ayushman Bharat cards during BJP’s regime. Around 2000 families received free tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission.”

Claiming that the present BJP government has been working for progress in all sectors, he said “Don’t make CPIM to ruin the stream of development started by the BJP-led government under the leadership of PM Modi. It’s a request to make BJP candidate Debabrata Deb win the election and witness work at double speed.”