Mamata Banerjee Asks For Loan To Tripura People; If Fail To Meet Expectations, Take Back Opportunity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2023: All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee beat West Bengal’s drum while campaigning for the Assembly elections in Tripura on Tuesday.

On this day, the presence of a handful of party workers-supporters was noticed in her ‘Padayatra’ (Footmarch). However, her popularity has skyrocketed as witnessed by the presence of enthusiastic people on both sides of the road.

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee claimed the Trinamool Congress political party has turned into a big tree now. So Trinamool Congress cannot be stopped by fear of arrest. She has asked the people for a chance today. Her plea is not for alms, but for a loan. If people fail to meet the expectations, then take back the opportunity, she added.

Mamata Banerjee started the “Padayatra” from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan premises on Tuesday morning. Marching through different routes of Agartala city, she came again in front of the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and ended her walk. Addressing a public meeting she criticized the Congress, CPM and BJP.

Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee enumerated several public welfare projects in West Bengal including “Sabuj Sathi” and “Sasto Sathi” in the election rally. She claimed that not with the help of the Centre, but with the sole will of the Trinamool government, the face of the poor in West Bengal is smiling. For a long time after independence, Bengal was out of reach of development, the Trinamool government has brought it to the people. She claimed that the unemployment rate has increased by 40 percent across the country. However, unemployment has decreased in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress government.

Today she single-handedly took on the defectors in West Bengal. In a sarcastic tone she said, “When you had no one, I was there.” She said that Congress has joined hands with CPIM in Tripura. In West Bengal too, people threw them away. She claimed that the real Congress and CPIM do not exist now. They have changed. So, as I said long back, CPIM is the “B” team of Congress.

Raising her voice, Banerjee said, “They have physically assaulted me a lot in the Left Front’s regime. I was born in the movement, so I did not stop even after being beaten.” She claims that she is willing to fight and give her life on the battlefield. But will not compromise with anyone. She said that mistakes have been made while working in West Bengal. The law will judge. But, instead, they are being intimidated. Her sarcasm is that the CBI-ED is being used as a tool in the failed political battle with the Trinamool Congress.

That is why she warned and said in a loud voice that the Trinamool Congress has become rich. This political party has now become a banyan tree. Trinamool cannot be stopped in any way. With her advice, there is no need to say who to vote for. Feel free to leave your comments in the ballot box. Her plea is not for alms, but for a loan. If it fails to meet the expectations of the people of Tripura, take back the opportunity.