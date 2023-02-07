Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Enforcement Agencies Made Seizures Worth Rs 30.71 Crores Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Nagaland, Northeast
The Nagaland Enforcement Agencies have made seizures worth Rs 30.71 crores in the ongoing drive ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland informed today.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed in a statement that the Nagaland Enforcement Agencies is conducting routine seizures in every district of the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

As per the statement, the total seizures as on February 6, 2023, is Rs 30.71 crores.

The total seizures include cash, IMFL, Drugs/Narcotics, other contraband, freebies and other items.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

