Tripura: 8 Times MLA & Ex-Minister Badal Choudhury’s Daughter Campaigns For Left Front Candidate

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2023: Barsha Choudhury, a 24-year old girl from Tripura and daughter of 8 times MLA and former Finance minister Badal Choudhury has created campaigning storm in 37-Hrishyamukh assembly constituency under South Tripura district for CPIM nominated candidate Ashok Mitra.

The 37-Hrishyamukh assembly constituency is the base of CPIM-led Left Front organization. Badal Chowdhury won the general elections as an MLA for eight consecutive terms. He was the former Finance and Health minister of the Left Front government in Tripura for several terms.

As Choudhury is suffering from old-age ailments, he has retired from active politics and expressed his reluctance to contest in the assembly election slated to held on February 16 next. Hence, CPIM-led Left Front gave green signal by nominating his friend Ashok Mitra, a teacher who received the President’s Retirement Award, as a candidate of CPIM for contesting.

Accordingly, Badal Choudhury’s only daughter Barsha Choudhury finally stepped on the field to keep the Left base intact. She had been campaigning for Ashok Mitra in 69 booths under this assembly constituency.

Seeing Barsha campaigning ahead of assembly polls at Hrishyamukh, people went emotional after seeing Choudhury’s daughter.

On Tuesday morning, 8 times MLA and former minister Badal Chowdhury’s daughter Barsha knocked on the doors of the residents in the Hrishyamukh assembly constituency in support of Left-Congress-backed candidate Ashok Mitra. She appealed to the electorates to make the Left candidate win.

Speaking to media personnel while campaigning, Barsha said “I am not only hopeful about victory. Like every year, this time also CPIM will achieve triumph in the 37-Hrishyamukh assembly constituency with a huge margin of votes.”

“They (BJP) always claim that the ‘Double-Engine’ government reflects double the prices of essential commodities, double terrorism and even double Chief Ministers in Tripura. So their chauvinism is clear to people. Hence, I believe people will vote for CPIM nominated candidate Ashok Mitra and the Left Front will achieve victory from this assembly constituency”, she added.