Arunachal: BJP Candidate Tsering Lhamu Is Set To Win From The Lungla Assembly Constituency Unopposed

NET Web Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tsering Lhamu is all set to win the Lungla Assembly seat in Tawang district “uncontested” as no one filed a nomination against her.

Tsering Lhamu, wife of former MLA Jambey Tashi filed her nominations for the February 27 bye-elections to the Lumla (Lungla) Assembly constituency in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh as the BJP nominee.

It is worth mentioning that the seat got vacant after the demise of former MLA Late Jambey Tashi in November last year at a city hospital in Guwahati at the age of 48.

February 7 was the last day of filing the nomination till 3 pm but no one turned up to file a nomination against the BJP candidate.

Lekhi Norbu candidate from the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) who declared to contest the election didn’t reach the returning office at Tawang to file a nomination.

The scrutiny of papers took place on February 08 while the last date for withdrawals of candidatures has been fixed for February 10 next.