BJP’s Double-Engine Exploits & Loots People, Creates Division Among People: CPIM Leader Brinda Karat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2023: CPIM national leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat on Wednesday castigated the BJP in name of ‘Double Engine’ has been exploiting, looting, attacking and disturbing the peace-loving people during their five-year regime in Tripura.

Campaigning in favour of independent candidate Puroshuttam Roy Barman at KaziPara under 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency under West Tripura district on Wednesday afternoon, Karat said that this time, a great opportunity has come to Tripura people in ousting the BJP-led government from the state as this party has destroyed the beautiful state in the name of “Double Engine”.

Highlighting the drawbacks of Tripura in last five years, Karat said “In 2018, BJP lured the voters for employement in the name of miss call. Left Front gave 88 mandays, but now, this has come down to 40 mandays. However, the local goons are taking away a percentage of wages from the beneficiaries. The government employees were promised to provide 7th CPC, but failed to implement. Moreover, 11,000 employees lost their jobs, 20,000 teachers have been terminated, schools have been privatized. During Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s regime, Tripura bagged the first position in Education sector and now it is no more. Without any corruption, Kerala is a model for Education and no privatization in the last five years.”

Highlighting some of the major points in CPIM’s manifesto, Karat said “BJP had cancelled more than one lakh pensioners’ names from the list, their rights of pensions will be ensured after we form government. Terminated 10,323 teachers will get back their jobs. Old Pension Scheme will be re-introduced. 200 mandays ensured, introduce Urban Employed Guarantee Scheme, etc. Tripura will be revitalized following Kerala model. Our dream is to set up a government by the people.”

Karat said that the women of Kazi Para had repulsed the BJP-sponsored hooligans when they have come to suppress the people there. This reflects that the people are no longer willing to entertain these BJP in this state.