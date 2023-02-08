Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Development On ‘Bullet Train’ Speed In Tripura: Campaigns To Re-Establish BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2023: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that re-establishment of BJP government in Tripura will boost development like the speed of “Bullet Train” in next five years.

While campaigning for BJP’s candidate and sitting MLA Sudhangshu Das in a “Vijay Sankalp Rally” at Fatikroy assembly constituency in Unakoti district on Wednesday morning, Adityanath said that the people of Tripura had brought BJP in power in 2018 after a long misrule of CPIM-led Left Front government and accelerated the developmental initiatives in last five years.

Now, re-establishing the BJP government once again for a tenure of five years would boost development like the speed of a “Bullet Train” for the happiness of people and welfare of the state. The progress that can be initiated through the efforts of the “Double-Engine” government cannot be done by any other political party in this state, he added.

He said that the “Double-Engine” government has boosted development in all the eight states of the north eastern region of India.

Appreciating the efforts made by the BJP-led government in Tripura, Adityanath said “People have reaped the benefits in all sectors after the formation of ‘Double-Engine’ government since 2018. The rule of law has been restored, violence is over, daughters’ safety ensured, women police stations opened, 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs and services, etc. Not only this, three lakh families received ‘Pucca’ house under PMAY, 2.70 lakh families received LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana, 2.50 lakh farmers benefited under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, tests, treatments and double vaccinations have been given free during COVID pandemic period, even ration has been given free of cost.”

Taking a dig at CPIM and Congress parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the CPIM ruled Tripura for 35 years and Congress for several years, these parties’ leaders never had any good intention for the progress of people. “Hooligans sponsored by these two parties would take away the rights of people from receiving benefits during COVID pandemic, free ration, airport and railways would not have prospered”, he added.

Adityanath appealed the electorates to exercise their franchise to make Fatikroy’s BJP candidate Sudhangshu Das win the election with a huge margin of votes and forfeit the deposits of Congress and CPIM candidates in 2023. The country can be protected only by the BJP led by its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this election-campaign rally, BJP leaders Pabitra Debnath, Amalendu Das, Neel Kanta Sinha, Purna Mohan Debbarma, MLA and candidate Sudhangshu Das were present.