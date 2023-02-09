Assam Rifles To Vacate Land In Aizawl Soon: Revenue Minister – Lalruatkima On ‘Restrictions On Use Of Transferred Lands’ Bill

Aizawl, February 09, 2023: On the second day of the 11th session of the 8th Mizoram Legislative Assembly, “The Mizoram (Restriction on use of Transferred Lands) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” was passed by the House.
According to the Land Revenue & Settlement Minister, Lalruatkima, the Bill is crucial for shifting out Assam Rifles from the heart of Aizawl city to their new place at Zokhawsang, and that the Assam Rifles can use these individuals owning permanent land passes inside their land as an excuse to not vacate and shift to Zokhawsang.
Moreover, with the passing of the Bill, it shall be easier to cancel these permanent land passes, stated the Minister.
The Minister stated that this Bill is an amendment of ‘The Mizoram (Restriction on Transferred Lands) Act 2002’ which lay down the rules for maintaining the Assam Rifles area once they are shifted out of Aizawl.
In the new Bill that was passed today, section 7 that stated that ho breaching sections 4 and 5 shall be penalized with 3 months of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 2000. The Amendment of Section 7 now dicriminalised the mentioned sections and shall include only a fine of Rs. 5000 without jail time.