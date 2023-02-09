Assam Rifles To Vacate Land In Aizawl Soon: Revenue Minister – Lalruatkima On ‘Restrictions On Use Of Transferred Lands’ Bill

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 09, 2023: On the second day of the 11th session of the 8th Mizoram Legislative Assembly, “The Mizoram (Restriction on use of Transferred Lands) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” was passed by the House.

According to the Land Revenue & Settlement Minister, Lalruatkima, the Bill is crucial for shifting out Assam Rifles from the heart of Aizawl city to their new place at Zokhawsang, and that the Assam Rifles can use these individuals owning permanent land passes inside their land as an excuse to not vacate and shift to Zokhawsang.

Moreover, with the passing of the Bill, it shall be easier to cancel these permanent land passes, stated the Minister.

The Minister stated that this Bill is an amendment of ‘The Mizoram (Restriction on Transferred Lands) Act 2002’ which lay down the rules for maintaining the Assam Rifles area once they are shifted out of Aizawl.

In the new Bill that was passed today, section 7 that stated that ho breaching sections 4 and 5 shall be penalized with 3 months of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 2000. The Amendment of Section 7 now dicriminalised the mentioned sections and shall include only a fine of Rs. 5000 without jail time.

In this regard, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) leaders also met with the Land Revenue & Settlement Minister yesterday and told the Minister that they would never allow individuals to own lands inside the Assam Rifles land.

Furthermore, the Joint NGO Coordination Committee had in the past years, requested the permanent land pass holders (inside Assam Rifles land) to submit their passes but the request has been unsuccessful.

The group had also submitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to the Guwahati High Court in 2020.

The Minister also informed the House today that Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 issued a memorandum wherein it stated the shifting of Assam Rifles to Zokhawsang by March 31, 2019 and another memorandum issued which stated that the Assam Rifles shall be shifted out by March 2020.