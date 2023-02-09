Assam TMC President Surfaces Multiple Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Appeals To Oust BJP in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 09, 2023: Surfacing multiple allegations against Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora on Thursday asked Dr Sarma to refrain himself from addressing high-voltage campaigns in favour of BJP candidates in Tripura as people are the worst sufferers for his inhuman decisions and policies in Assam.

Addressing media personnel at Agartala on Thursday afternoon, Bora said “Assam CM is saying bigger words while campaigning for BJP candidates, but what is he doing in Assam? The Supreme Court of India and National Human Rights Commission has questioned Dr Sarma and his BJP-led government in Assam on fake encounters. In the last Parliament session, the union Home minister’s reply claimed that Assam recorded the highest number of fake encounters. This Assam CM is demolishing the houses using bulldozers. Now, the High Court questioned the government on this issue and asked why the government is taking the law into its hands?”

Talking about “Child Marriage” issue in Assam, Bora alleged “The Human Rights Commission questioned the Assam government for violating human rights. It’s true, we don’t support Child Marriage, but it is a central act – ‘Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006’. Where have you been for 17 years from 2006 to 2023? You have been the cabinet minister for a long time. That time, you did not see this.”

“There have been no FIRs. Based on reports of police, ASHA workers, Hospital records, etc. they are being arrested and put behind bars. This is a violation of human rights. Now it is seen that pregnant women deliver child at police stations. The people who used to earn their livelihood were put behind the bars. One has committed suicide. Yesterday, one pregnant woman succumbed”, he added.

Assam TMC president asked the Chief Minister Dr Sarma to look after his state and its people first and then come to Tripura to publicize the Assam model.

Making an earnest appeal to the people of Tripura, Assam TMC president Bora urged the electorates to oust BJP from power as it is a party of ‘Jumla’, cheating people with false commitments and initiating inhuman decisions.

Speaking to reporters here, Tripura TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said the AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is arriving in Tripura on Friday to address rallies at Kurti-Kadamtala under North Tripura district and Kamalpur under Dhalai district.