BJP Worked Beyond Commitments In Tripura: JP Nadda Releases Manifesto

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 09, 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday unveiled the party’s manifesto “Unnato Tripura Shrestha Tripura Sankalp Patra” (Resolution for Better Tripura, Best Tripura) for the general election in 60 assembly constituencies slated to be held on February 16 next.

At this auspicious occasion, Nadda was accompanied by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and others.

BJP has given a master stroke by releasing its manifesto in Tripura assembly elections. The BJP’s manifesto has announced a bond of Rs 50,000 for the birth of a girl child in the girl child development scheme, providing scooty to meritorious college students and investing heavily in infrastructure and economic development.

Similarly, the BJP has promised meal worth Rs 5 three times a day at the Anukul Chandra canteen, Rs 5,000 increase in the allowance of Pradhan Samajpatis, and an additional Rs 2,000 from the state in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Rs 6,000 annually for fishermen.

The saffron camp has announced its intention to reorganize the ADC with greater autonomy and additional legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers within the framework of the proposed 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Addressing the gathering, BJP’s national President JP Nadda said that the party has done more than what it had promised in 2018. Therefore, the people of Tripura must believe that all the promises of the resolution will be fulfilled.

BJP’s manifesto committee chairman Dr. Ashok Sinha said that Sankalp Patra-2023 is actually a reflection of the wishes, dreams and aspirations of the people of Tripura. Thousands of people’s suggestions have been collected in preparing this Sankalp Patra. On the basis of all that, the resolution has been prepared.

Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha claimed that BJP does not publish names in the manifesto like other political parties. It has already been proved that the party is very sensitive about the manifesto as BJP gives importance to every issue. He said that the election is only a few days away.

The party’s all-India president JP Nadda tried to bridge the gap between the past and the future by releasing the BJP’s manifesto today. He said that in 2018, BJP did not stop at fulfilling its promises. Many works have been done for the welfare of people which were not mentioned in that resolution. He claimed that 15 Ekalavya schools, Rs 1300 crore project from the World Bank, permanent resettlement of 37 thousand Bru people in Tripura and establishment of Gautam Buddha University were not in the resolution. But, BJP has worked beyond the declaration of public welfare.

He also presented the report card of the implementation of the declaration in the resolution letter in 2018. He claimed that BJP is the only party in the country that has the ability to appear in people’s courts with report cards. He said that many resolutions have been successfully implemented including housing for everyone, drinking water, increase in social allowance, purchase of paddy at subsidized price. This proves that the BJP will also fulfill the resolutions taken for the next five years.

On this day, he presented some of the main points of the resolution letter to everyone. According to him, a bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to financially weaker section families for the birth of a girl child under the Balika Samriddhi Scheme. Free scholarships will be provided to meritorious college girls. Not only this, 2 LPG cylinders will be provided free of cost to all beneficiaries under PM Ujjwala Yojana.

Likewise, distribution of land leases to all eligible landless citizens, construction of affordable housing for all registered beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana rural and urban by 2025 and provision of three meals a day at Rs 5 per plate at the Ankul Chandra canteen, he said.

He added, provision of free rice and wheat every month and subsidized edible oil four times a year to PDS beneficiaries, among the proposed 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill’s reforms to provide greater autonomy and additional legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to ADCs. Tripura Janjati Vikas Yojana – Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per annum to scheduled Janjati families and establishment of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Tribal University at Gandacherra in Dhalai district for research, promotion and preservation of tribal culture and studies.

Likewise, the honorarium of “Pradhan Samajpatis” have been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, financial assistance has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year under PM Kisan Yojana and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per year has been provided to all landless farmers under Bhoomihin Kisan Vikas Yojana. And the BJP has announced its determination to provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to all fishermen under the Matsya Sahajya Yojana, he said.

Incidentally, TIPRA Motha had created an heated atmosphere claiming that the indigenous people have have not been developed. Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has given a great response to the campaign calling for constitutional rights. His party’s manifesto has also seen great surprises. But, today in BJP’s manifesto, the political circles think that TIPRA Motha will have to stumble in the election.

The BJP resolution clearly stated that this historic permanent political solution would be achieved within a certain period of time by adopting all constitutional, legal, executive and administrative measures while maintaining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Tripura. Not only this, the provisions of the Anti-Defection Act in the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill will be implemented in a well-planned manner.

Similarly, the BJP has decided to allocate the budget in proportion to the population of the ADC areas and transfer the funds over a period of time with the objective of overall upliftment. Besides, the Council will be empowered to send proposals related to the Centre’s projects directly to the Central Government. Also, political observers claim that the BJP has given a master stroke by including various other issues in the resolution.