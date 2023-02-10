Arunachal Pradesh: Tsering Lhamu Of BJP Wins Lungla Bypoll Unopposed

NET Web Desk

The returning officer for 1-lungla ST assembly constituency bye-election 2023 RD Thungon handed over the certificate of election to Tsering Lhamu the BJP candidate on being elected uncontested from the said constituency this evening after 3 pm in DC office Tawang.

The certificate was given in presence of MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, MLA Dirang Phurpa Tsering, Dy.DEO Tawang Rinchin Leta, ARO Tsering Choden, Padma Shree awardee lama Thupten Phuntsok, Senior monks from Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse and representative monks of other various monasteries of Tawang, Secretary General, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) and other important public leaders from Tawang and Lungla.

In her message to the people, Tsering Lhamu, the first Women Legislator from Tawang conveyed her gratitude to the other political parties for supporting her candidature for the bye-election to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency which fell vacant due to the sudden demise of her husband late Jambey Tashi. She expressed her gratitude to the people of Lungla constituency for having faith in her, and said that she will give her best to accomplish the unfinished projects initiated by her late husband. She sought cooperation from all to continue the developmental works for lungla constituency. She conveyed her gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with the other legislators of Arunachal Pradesh and thanked the people for being kind, sympathetic and supportive to her and her family.