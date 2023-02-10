“Who’s The Real ‘Baaki Party?’ Questions Dr. Mukul Sangma On Pending Salaries”

NET Web Desk

With elections around the corner, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma has been extensively campaigning in the entire state, meeting thousands of people daily to share his party’s vision for the state. Today, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma held a public meeting in Tikrikilla where he cornered the NPP-led MDA government over a range of issues.

Dr. Mukul Sangma, on Meghalaya TMC called a ‘baaki party’, took a potshot on the NPP-led MDA government. He questioned, “ It’s been many years since our own MDC’s salaries are pending. Ask the MDCs whether they are Baaki government or not? It’s been 3 years since the employees of the District Council haven’t received their salaries and they asking for their money. That is why one can see who is a Baaki government.”

Castigating the NPP-led MDA government over the deplorable state of education in the state he said, “ New teachers are not appointed after old teachers have retired; to a point, where schools are shut and left abandoned. Is this the work of the government?”

Meghalaya TMC candidate from Tikrikilla, Dr. Mukul Sangma also cornered the government in discrepancies in the current pension scheme, and said, “ I initiated Rs500 as pension to old age people and widows in my tenure, but the money has not increased in this government, forget about increasing a lot of people are not even getting pension.”