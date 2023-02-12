Congress And Communists Realized They Cannot Win Against BJP In Tripura: Amit Shah

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2023: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Congress and Communists have formed an alliance which is a clear indication that they have realized that they cannot win against BJP.

At the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Tripura’s Dologaon ground in 52-Chandipur assembly constituency on Sunday, union Home minister campaigned for 51-Fatikroy’s candidate Sudhangshu Das, 52-Chandipur’s Tinku Roy and 53-Kailashahar’s Mabaswar Ali.

Shah in a sarcastic tone said that the Communists have killed many Congress workers and now they are joining these killer-force to protect their survival. He also said that when he visited Tripura five years back, people were fed up with the Communist cadre-rule. Communists did nothing for the development of Tripura. But in the last 5 years, there has been peace in Tripura under the BJP government.

He also expressed hope that Tripura will be further enriched by following the “HIRA” formula given by Prime Minister Modi in the coming years.

He sarcastically said that Communists have killed many Congress workers but today they are fighting to form a coalition government. They are all one and they can only do corruption. If there has been development in Tripura, it has been possible only during the 5-year rule of BJP, he said.

He also said that the people have seen Congress rule for many years, Left ruled for 27 years. These two have done nothing for the development of Tripura, for the poor of Tripura, for the tribal. Tripura did not make any progress.

He also said that during the regime of the Communists they never thought about the welfare of the indigenous people. Now they are trying to fool people by nominating an “Adivasi” as Chief Minister’s face. He also said that Congress and Communists have formed an alliance which clearly shows that they cannot win against BJP.

On this day, he said, if people want to get rid of Congress, Communists and TIPRA Motha in Tripura, they should bring “Double-Engine” government of BJP in the assembly elections.

Thereafter, Shah addressed another ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Bishramganj HS School ground campaigning in support of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Jishnu Dev Varma from 19-Charilam, party’s candidate Himani Debbarma from 17-Golaghati, and IPFT candidate Bidhan Debbarma from 12-Takarjala assembly constituencies.

Earlier in the morning, Shah offered prayer at Mata Tripureshwari temple in Udaipur under Gomati district.