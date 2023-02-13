BJP Following Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya’s Footsteps For Development Of Tripura: PM Modi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is following the footsteps of Tripura’s royal scion Radha Kishore Manikya Debbarman, who is one of the architect of modern Tripura and ‘Kabiguru’ Rabindranath Tagore, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Janasabha’ at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city on Monday afternoon.

Offering prayers to Mata Tripura Sundari, greeting Namashkar and asking about the health condition of the state’s people, Modi said that the people have made up their minds to re-establish the BJP government in the state. “I am overwhelmed to see that the people are ready to form a Double-Engine government for one more time. The youths, mothers and sisters have shown red cards to the parties of subscription collectors (CPIM) and corruption makers (Congress) and made up their mind to set up ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ government”, he added.

He said “The prevailing situation and scenario in Tripura is in favour of BJP and Double-Engine as people had witnessed the development with their own eyes. There is no such family where the benefits of governments’ schemes have not been reached.”

Claiming BJP has followed the footsteps of Radha Kishore Manikya Debbarman and Rabindranath Tagore, the government in the last five years promoted good governance. “People saw no fear, no violence, etc. Poor to poorest people received respect and walked by keeping their heads high. That is why, BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to provide service to the people. There is a wave of development as law and order situation is peaceful in Tripura”, he also added.

Taking a jibe on CPIM-led Left Front and Congress parties, “During Left Front’s rule in Tripura, the state was pushed back towards destruction and there was no development at all. People won’t forget those. Leftist cadres occupied offices, businesses, police stations, etc. Left thought people are their slaves and they are ‘badshah’. The red signaled party will create misfortunes for Tripura. The rule of law has been established in the last five years. In the past 25-30 years, deep gorges were dug by CPIM and Congress. BJP is working day and night to fill up those holes. The Left and Congress can never think of development and their first and foremost agenda is to keep Tripura poor. These two political forces are well-trained to fill up their own treasure and create division amongst people in the name of religion and community. If you people are divided, these parties will ruin people’s lives immensely.”

The Prime Minister appealed to the electorates of Tripura for voting BJP and its allied partner to power in order to move the development forward as the fund released from the centre will reach the people.

Claiming the success of BJP’s “HIRA” model in Tripura, Modi said “There have been multiple ways of employment and entrepreneurs bloomed to become strong due to the ‘Double-Engine’ strength. If there was a Left Front-led government in Tripura, no matter how hard I tried, it wouldn’t work here. The benefits would be uncountable when there is a BJP-led government at Centre and State.”

Citing an instance that the Left Front and Congress can do anything to enjoy power, Modi said, “In Kerala, Congress and Left Front workers are involved in scuffle with each other whereas in Tripura, both the parties have become dearest friends forgetting each other’s ideologies. Congress workers cannot forget those days when Left workers wounded them and their family members. The Leftist and Congress leaders are looking forward to their political interest. Will the people forget those days? People have to be alert about the selfish leaders of the Congress party for whom they were attacked and killed.”

He further added that the BJP is working for the interest of the public and nation. “I am promising to fulfil each and every commitment and assure you that there will be no loss so far BJP is in power”, he also added.

Talking to the gathering, Chief Minister and BJP candidate Prof Dr Manik Saha of 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency said “The Congress and CPIM, popularly known as ‘Bamgress’ is an unholy alliance which should not be voted to power.” He appealed to all to vote for the Lotus symbol on February 16 and make Modi ji win the election.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Jishnu Dev Varma of 19-Charilam assembly constituency said “In 2018, we gave the slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’ and now in 2023, our slogan is ‘Chalo Bhabishyat Banai’. This alliance of CPIM and Congress can do nothing. When we formed the government in 2018, the government’s exchequer was empty. But still, we succeed in providing a social allowance of Rs 2000 per month with the blessings of PM Modi.”

Claiming Modi as the father of the development of Tripura, Dev Varma said “Not only this, 2.35 lakh beneficiaries received ‘Pucca’ house under PMAY scheme, financial assistance during COVID pandemic, etc. Now, we have made a commitment to increase benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.”

“A regional indigenous political party is claiming for one last fight. Why is it necessary? We are working for the development of indigenous people, ways to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’ and bringing them to the mainstream of development. We don’t believe or support the politics of division,” he added.

In the dais, former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and others were present.