Mizoram Finance Minister Presents The Budget For 2023-24

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, February 13: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also holding the Finance portfolio, today presented the State’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 with a total layout of ₹ 14,209.95 crore, which is an increase of ₹ 201.80 crore from last budget.

At the 11th session of the 8th Mizoram Legislative Assembly, the Finance Minister stated that the Revenue Receipts amount to ₹ 11489. 63 crore and Capital Receipts of ₹2723.32 crore.

The Revenue expenditure amounts for ₹11068.76 crore which is 78.10% of the total budget expenditure and Capital expenditure amounts to ₹3141.19 crore, which is 21.90% of the total expenditure.

At a Press Conference, the Finance Minister stated that the Mizoram Resource Mobilization Committee had been formed to cut the expenditure and create a better revenue source for the State; and the committee has reported that, a surplus of ₹35.74 crore from various Departments was collected by the State.

He also added that in the 2023-24 budget, an amount of ₹595 crore has been set aside for the flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP)- ₹300 crore for family oriented SEDP, ₹50 crore for Healthcare Scheme and ₹25 crore for Untied SEDP.