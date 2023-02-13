Mizoram Governor Inaugurates Financial Literacy Week, 2023

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Hari Babu Kambhampati today inaugurated the Financial Literacy Week 2023 and released the booklet – Be(A)ware organized and prepared by Reserve Bank of India, Aizawl Office at Auditorium, Mizoram Rural Bank, MINECO, Aizawl.

Financial Literacy Week is being celebrated across the country with the theme: “Good Financial Behaviour – Your Saviour”. The focus will be on the following sub-themes: Active saving, planning, and budgeting and Prudent use of digital financial services.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Hari Babu Kambhampati stated that he Financial Inclusion scenario of the country since India’s first National Strategy for Financial Education was released in 2013, and highlighted how various schemes and initiatives under the Government of India viz PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PM-KMY, PM-SYM, and PMMY, have changed the financial inclusion landscape.

The Governor also stated that with the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in 2014, every household across the nation has had access to formal banking services, insurance and pension schemes.

The Governor also appealed to the RBI officials and all the banking fraternity in Mizoram, to close the gap between the high literacy rate and the low financial literacy rate in the state in the Financial Literacy Week 2023 campaign; and a;lso requested the media fraternity to give more publicity and coverage of the Week as well as the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

The booklet on financial frauds prepared by RBI titled BE(A)WARE focuses on awareness among the members of the public about the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to defraud and mislead them, while also informing them about the precautions to be taken while carrying out financial transactions. It emphasizes the need for keeping one’s personal information, particularly the financial information, confidential at all times.