Tripura CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury Compares India As Afghanistan, Iraq & Syria Under BJP’s Rule

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2023: Tripura CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Monday compared BJP’s role as government in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria as the saffron party has staged an attack on the constitution and democratic rights of the common people.

While addressing an election-campaign rally for CPIM nominated candidate Ashok Mitra from Tripura’s 37-Hrishyamukh assembly constituency, Chaudhury has compared the present India’s situation under BJP’s rule with Iraq where new government shower brutal attack on the rights of the people and destroy their properties.

“The same is found in Syria and Afghanistan. India’s scenario has turned to similar position. Although, the saffron party leaders gave slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas’, but in reality, their nature is vandalizing statues of those who sacrificed their lives fighting for the development of people welfare of the society,” he added.

Chaudhury said “It is only a matter of time before a new government, a government of the people, will be formed to replace those who cheated the people of the state during these five years of unpopular, dictatorial promises. Hope to get back our constitution, democracy, rule of law, this is not Syria, not Iraq, not Afghanistan, this is India, the people of this country love the constitution, the people of this country sacrificed thousands of people to write the constitution. Even today patriots are fighting to save the constitution. In this election, another role has to be taken to protect the constitution of this freedom.”

Appealing people of Hrishyamukh assembly constituency, Tripura CPIM Secretary said “My humble request, I will say to the people who have been miserable and endured the pain caused by the ruling party in the past five years to oust this government in the ensuing polls.”

He said “In the last assembly election, when BJP’s heavyweight leaders’ came for campaigning, they claimed that the Left Front government has done no work.”

“There is no instance of BJP in Tripura for holding any movement or rally for development in health, education, railway connectivity, upgradation of indigenous people, etc. in the past. Even not a single leader of BJP had to stay behind the bars for a single day. There is no such examples. They why to vote for BJP. How to ask for votes in favour of BJP? Despite of financial crisis, the Left Front government worked for the betterment of people and welfare of the state through long-term programmes”, Chaudhury told the gathering.