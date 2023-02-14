AVBD And MSACS Organize Blood Donation Camps Across Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Celebrating the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) and various blood banks throughout hospitals in the State of Mizoram organize a “Valentine’s Day Blood Donation Camp 2023”.

1,032 units of blood were donated across 11 blood banks in the State-

1. Aizawl Civil Hospital – 232 (M-166, F-66)

2. Synod Hospital – 200 (M-150, F-50)

3. ZMC – 100 (M-65, F-35)

4. Lunglei – 150

5. Siaha – 94 (M-68, F-26)

6. Champhai – 93 (M-80, F-13)

7. Kolasib – 73 (M-49, F-24)

8. Serchhip – 11 (M-5, F-6)

9. Lawngtlai – 60 (M-52, F-8)

10. Mamit – 19 (M-13, F-6)

Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) is an NGO established in 1991, with the main objective of encouraging youths in the State to donate blood, and carry out public campaigns on the importance of blood donation. Every year, the AVBD organizes various Blood Donation camps on Valentine’s Day throughout the State, and also supports students’ and Church youths and other volunteers throughout the year, in donating their blood for various Civil Hospital blood banks.

This year, awareness campaigns were also launched in various parts of the districts along with the donation camps, where medical officers talked on the importance of exercise and good diet for maintaining a healthy body; as well as on the adverse effects of substance abuse, and the spread of HIV through physical intimacy and the prevention of the spread of HIV in the State.