PM Modi, Amit Shah Worried Of BJP’s Victory In Tripura; Left-Congress To Win Absolute Majority: Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2023: Claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home minister worried for BJP’s victory in Tripura Assembly Polls 2023, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday said that the saffron party to win in single digit number of seats as decided by the people while Left Front and Congress will gain absolute majority and TIPRA Motha to acquire good numbers in ST reserved constituencies.

Replying to the flock of queries raised by media personnel in “Meet the Press” organized by Agartala Press Club on Tuesday, Chaudhury said “The general election in sixty assembly constituencies to be held on February 16 next is one of the unprecedented polls that has never taken place in last few decades. People have decided their agenda and are desperately waiting to revive rule of law in the state.”

Citing the seat-adjustment matter, he said “It’s obvious that the Left Front and Congress have differences in ideologies and programmatic, but at present, the Constitution is under attack. The need of the hour is to restore democracy and thereafter, scopes are there to debate on ideologies and programmes. Now, rule of law and democracy is missing in the state. Henceforth, seat-adjustment is the lone option left.”

Speaking on media-related issues, he said “In last five years, media which is termed as fourth pillar of democracy has been constantly under threat. Most of the media houses in the state were regulated by another force. Secondly, two journalists were murdered. During the Left Front government’s regime, SIT was formed and investigation almost reached the end. Government changed and the CBI was handed over the cases. But later it was found that both the investigation was suppressed and none was arrested.”

Praising the role of the Election Commission of India, Chaudhury said “To a certain extent, the role of ECI officials in Tripura is judicious. The EC and CEO announced for ‘Zero-Poll Violence’ and people were assured so. However, ECI official has initiated immediate action against those law violators on the day of announcement of assembly election in Tripura at Majlishpur assembly constituency. Nevertheless, there are sporadic incidents in different parts of the state. In some cases, the ruling party-sponsored hooligans are challenging the ECI. But the people of the state are ready to face any eventuality on the day of polling.”

Claiming his standpoint on the CPIM’s manifesto, he said “People’s government will be formed on March 02 and law and order will prevail everywhere. We are committed to appoint 2.5 lakh youths in government and private sectors. Politics played with retrenched 10,323 teachers by the BJP government, they will get proper accommodation in our new regime.”

He also alleged “The constitutional bodies are the most affected in last five years of BJP’s regime. There have no proper election. Representatives were elected through false voting. These are directly regulated from Nagpur or Delhi. Apart from this, the BJP claimed for ‘Vocal for Local’, but they are outsourcing in permanent post at different offices. The costly five years of youths have been taken by this anti-people government. Rather these youths were utilized for preparing ‘Bike Bahini’ (Army of motorcycles) to create disturbances in the society. Proper steps to be initiated against those who have utilized SoFED for outsourcing. Moreover, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s army siphoned lakhs of money using this SoFED.” He claimed Tripura as a laboratory for RSS and BJP.

Speaking about ADC, Chaudhury said “BJP in its ‘Vision Document’ committed to form an empowered committee in giving much autonomy to TTAADC, but till now nothing has been done. BJP is the common enemy of all. That is why, TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya went to Purushottam Roy Barman’s campaign on his invitation.

Claiming ADC got throttled and deprived from their due share, CPIM state secretary said “It is an admitted fact that the TIPRA Motha have an influence in 20 ST reserved seats. Still this party gave 22 more candidates. We desired for pre-poll dialogues with Motha, but it did not happen. We expect post-poll discussions as Left and Congress are worthy to achieve victory there with absolute majority. BJP will reach a single digit number of winning seats and IPFT will vanish.”

“Tripura election and this adjustment is very big. This culmination day in Tripura will yield positive results. But the Prime Minister Modi and the union Home minister are immensely worried”, he added.

Asserting that the CPIM-led Left Front collect subscriptions from daily wage labourers to government employees, Chaudhury said “The political organization runs through their contributions and they are willingly donating to us. We are not like the BJP who are looting the country’s treasure and using helicopters and chartered planes for personal gain. In the past, former PMs Rajib Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh have never stepped down in such a way.”

In this ‘Meet the Press’, Agartala Press Club’s vice-president Arun Nath, who is the Editor of Tripura Observer and secretary Pranab Sarkar, who is the Editor of Headlines Tripura were also present.