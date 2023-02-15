Rare Instance In Tripura: Father’s Death Can’t Keep Away Jhutan From National Duty

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2023: Despite untimely demise of father, a graduate teacher Jhutan Chowdhury is determined to discharge his election duties as polling officer in Tripura’s 44-Raima Valley assembly constituency under Gandacherra sub-division in Dhalai district.

Jhutan, a teacher posted at Chawmanu Class XII School under Longtharai Valley sub-division.

In this general election in 60 assembly constituencies, Jhutan has been assigned as polling officer at 60 number polling station under 44-Raima Valley assembly constituency.

The Returning Officer Arindam Das, who is the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Gandacherra sub-division asked him to take leave for performing various rites in a period of mourning as per Hindu tradition for the death of his father.

However, the teacher Jhutan said that he won’t take any leave rather work whatever task is assigned him during the general election in 44-Raima Valley assembly constituency.

Hearing this, the Returning Officer Arindam Das purchased fruits and milk to cater his needs for the next two days and handed over to Jhutan. Not only this, Das is also keeping an eye on him so that he does not face any kind of difficulty in this situation. The Returning Officer conveyed him all the best for his aspirations.