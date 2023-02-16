92 Percent Voting Turnout In Tripura Election 2023: CEO – Kiran Gitte

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 16, 2023: Tripura has recorded turnout of around 92 percent in 3,337 polling stations till 8 PM barring a few stray incidents in scattered places across the state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte on Thursday.

In a press conference at West Tripura district’s DM office here in Agartala city on Thursday evening, Gitte said “After 4 PM, nearly 2.5 lakh electorates were given token whosoever has visited their respective polling stations for exercising their democratic rights. It is expected that the polling procedure would be completed by 8 to 9 PM and the turn out would be around 92 percent including postal ballot of 2.2 percent comprising of service voters, 80 years and above, and persons with disabilities (PwDs).”

“Two months back, we have assured that the election of Tripura will be ‘Mission Zero-Poll Violence’ and today, I want to convey my sincere gratitude to the political parties, candidates, polling officials, police personnel, CAPFs’ companies, media personnel and electorates for trying to conduct the election peacefully. Barring few stray incidents, the election was 100 percent peaceful”, he added.

He claimed that the turnout of 92 percent voting transparently in this general election in 60-assembly constituencies will create a glorifying instance across the country.

The CEO also said “We have taken all precautionary measures to avoid the chances of violence. The polling officials and police personnel along with CAPF troops have made untiring efforts to prevent violence. The CEO’s office had followed the directions given by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for conducting free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.”

Replying to a query over re-poll, he said that “If any candidate sends letter to the CEO’s office demanding re-election in any polling station or constituency, then necessary procedure will be worked out. But till now, no such demand has been raised.”

He also said that there were not more than 4 to 5 stray incidents reported across the state. However, the Inspector General (Crime) of Tripura Police, GS Rao said “A total of five FIRs have been registered and six persons injured. Reports arrived that political supporters were obstructed at some places and an incident of physical assault has taken place at Kakraban-Salgarh assembly constituency.”

“In this election, six thousand Tripura State Rifles troops, 4,700 police personnel and 400 companies of central armed paramilitary forces were deployed in and around 3,337 polling stations. The strong rooms and counting halls are located at 27 centres”, Gitte told reporters.

In this election, there was a three-cornered contest comprising of BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress and TIPRA Motha. The BJP is confident to retain power by fielding candidates in 55 seats and IPFT contested in 5 seats. The CPIM-led Left Front contested in 47 seats and Congress in 13 constituencies. TIPRA Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman fielded candidates in 42 seats. Apart from them, Trinamool Congress contested in 28 seats.