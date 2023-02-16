State Level Unique Identification Implementation Committee Meeting Held In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The State Level Unique Identification Implementation Committee meeting was successfully held in Aizawl to discuss the various agendas regarding strengthening of Aadhaar enrolment ecosystem and usage of Aadhaar in various social welfare schemes.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary, Govt. of Mizoram Dr. Renu Sharma, IAS. Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, attended the meeting as a special invitee to discuss about various initiatives undertaken by the UIDAI to strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem and new Aadhaar related focus areas for the state of Mizoram.

Devajit Khound, DDG, along with his officials from UIDAI Regional Office in Guwahati and senior officials from various departments of Govt. of Mizoram also attended the meeting.

During the deliberation on February 14, authorities highlighted about the enrolment drive to achieve 100% Aadhaar saturation in the state of Mizoram.

The meeting emphasized on promoting usage of Aadhaar for availing benefits under various government schemes, programs as well as availing multiple services by voluntary usage of Aadhaar.

During the meet, officials underlined the advantages and benefits of Aadhaar authentication for government schemes and touched upon the ongoing drive related to document update in Aadhaar by all those residents who have got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back.

Besides the above issues, the dignitaries discussed about Aadhaar saturation in all age groups and mandatory biometric update of children once they attain the age of 5 and 15 years and give a special focus on Aadhaar enrolment of 0-5 year olds.

Authorities discussed about establishment of District/Sub-District/Block level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) by UIDAI, State Registrar and CSC e-Gov, implementation of Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) which enables the new born child to obtain Aadhaar, and Digital Life Certificate to Pensioners through face authentication as a part ease of living objective.

The meeting also discussed about conducting special camps to enroll prisoners, orphans, old age persons etc, and on boarding of Directorate of Information Communication and Technology (DICT) as AUA for Aadhaar authentication.