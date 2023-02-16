Union MoS For Communication Devusinh Chauhan To Visit Mizoram For A Four Day Tour

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan will be arriving tomorrow for a four day visit to Mizoram i.e. from 17th February to 20th February.

The Union Minister’s visit is aimed at reviewing the progress of various ongoing projects of the central government in the north east states and exploring other new routes of development.

Upon his arrival, the Minister will fly up to Serchhip district to hold meetings with various stakeholders including state government officials, local representatives and members of the public to discuss the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of various schemes.

He shall be visiting Post office, District hospital and Agriculture complex at Serchhip, and a meeting with Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the 20th of February as well as other officials in Aizawl.

The visit is expected to provide the Minister with an opportunity to get a first-hand understanding of the issues faced by the people of Mizoram and the challenges that the state faces in the implementation of Central government schemes. The Minister is also expected to use this opportunity to explore ways to further enhance the reach and effectiveness of the Central Government in Mizoram.