Top Mizo Striker Jeje Retires From Football

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Jeje Lalpekhlua Fanai, who is also known as the Mizo Sniper retired from Football on February 16, 2023.

Jeje, who is 32 years of age, announced his retirement yesterday, after a knee injury had prevented him from playing the game for over a year.

Jeje, who hailed from Hnahthial district of Mizoram, started playing for Model Sporting Club, Hnahthial, and while plating for Mizoram Under 19 team at the Wai Wai Cup, his talent was discovered by India youth coach Calm Toal.

Toal invited him to join India Under 19 camp, and it was during his coaching at the camp that he joined the Red Lizards at the age of 16 years.

In 2009, at the age of 18 years, Jeje started playing for the senior team of Pune FC and scored his first goal for Pune FC on October 17, 2009 against Sporting Goa.

In 2014, he joined the top Indian Club of Mohun Bagan; and was later loaned out to Chennaiyin FC when Indian Super League was started.

In 2015, Jeje permanently joined Chennaiyin, and it was during those 5 years with the club that he reached the pinnacle of his career.

Jeje made another record when he joined East Bengal Club in 2020. He played a season for the club; after which, he unfortunately succumbed to knee injury. Although he tried all means to get back into the game, the injury never fully healed and that had pushed him to hang up his boots at just the age of 32.

The various clubs that Jeje played for- 2008–2013: Pune; 2010–2011: Pailan Arrows (loan); 2013–2014: Dempo; 2014–2015: Mohun Bagan; 2014: Chennaiyin (loan); 2015–2020: Chennaiyin; 2016-2017: Mohun Bagan (loan); and

2020–2021: East Bengal.

His personal achievements: FPAI Best Young Player Award (2010-11); AIFF Emerging Player of the Year (2013); ISL Emerging Player of the League (2015); Federation Cup Top Goalscorer (2015-16); Federation Cup Best Player (2015-16); FPAI Indian Player of the Year (2015-16); and AIFF Player of the Year (2016).