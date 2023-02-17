Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Terms CPIM & Congress As ‘Terrorist’ Parties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday termed CPIM and Congress as terrorist parties.

Justifying his statement in a press conference at his official residence here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Dr Saha said “These two political parties want to stay in power through terrorising people.”

“It is their tradition to instigate people, workers and supporters of other political parties to step on their trap. Both CPIM and Congress follow the same principles. But BJP is a party with a difference. Hence, I will ask not to step on their traps”, he said.

Speaking about Tripura assembly election 2023, Chief Minister said “An unprecedented election took place in the history of Tripura state. The change was observed through the electorates freely exercising their franchise. However, few stray incidents were reported.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission of India, Home department and others engaged in conducting general elections in 60 assembly constituencies.

Dr Saha also compared the elections conducted in the last 35 years and present time. “There is a gulf of difference. The previous ruling party leaders claimed that elections were held in a festive mood through a scientific way of rigging. But this time, there was no scientific rigging and that is why, the voting percentage was less.”

“A total of 89.92 percent of votes were casted yesterday. People want peace and harmony. Last time, opposition political parties raised allegations of false voting, but this time, there are no such instances. The entire voting process was peaceful”, the Chief Minister told reporters.

Replying to a query, he said “We are expecting victory in more than 36 assembly constituencies. TIPRA Motha is not a factor at all. This party also follows the same culture of CPIM and Congress.”

He further added that the BJP candidate of Golaghati assembly constituency sought re-poll in her seat. “It’s true. We will initiate action and complaint has been lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer.”