Union MoS For Communication Visits Mizoram’s Serchhip District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan today arrived at Lengpui Airport and flew directly to Serchhip district where he was received by Serchhip DC and other officials.

As part of North East Outreach program, the Union Minister at a meeting held at Serchhip DC Conference Hall in the afternoon, stated the importance given by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi towards the development of the Northeast; and as such has instructed all hi Ministers to visit each Northeastern States.

At the meeting, Serchhip DC Nazuk Kumar gave a powerpoint presentation on the various developmental projects of the district.

Devusinh Chauhan also told officials that his Ministry plans to improve the internet connectivity in the District. He also stressed on the ongoing works to strengthen and develop the Postal Service at Serchhip district; and also invited the officials and the public to organize awareness programs on the various schemes applicable at India Post to the economically backward sections.

It is worth mentioning that Serchhip District is serviced by 4 Sub-post offices and 22 Branch Post offices. Serchhip Sub-Post Office located in Serchhip Town is fully computerized and offers Core Banking services to its customers. The Post Office is also having the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) branch.

As on date, IPPB Serchhip has 3643 IPPB Savings accounts with over Rs. 62 lakhs deposits. It has received over Rs. 5.6 lakhs DBT in 294 accounts under PM Kisan Samman Niddhi Yojana.

At present, Mizoram Postal Division has opened over 11070 SSA Accounts with a corpus deposit of Rs. 16.06 crores. In the last SSA Opening drive, the division opened over 1800 new SSA Accounts for girl child.

Under development programs of North East Region, three Small Post Office Building projects in Mizoram postal Division, namely, North Vanlaiphai and East Lungdar Sub-Post Offices under Serchhip district and Thingsulthliah under Aizawl district are being taken up for construction of departmental buildings for 2022-23 FY.