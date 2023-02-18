Assam Police Seized Cannabis Worth Rs 1 crore; Tripura Driver Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2023: Assam’s Bazaricherra police station staff seized huge haul of cannabis worth crores of rupees from a truck carrying the narcotic drugs at Churaibari area in a unique way on Saturday afternoon. A person has been arrested.

On Saturday afternoon, a six-wheeler lorry arrived at Churaibari police watch post under Assam’s Bazaricherra border, right in front of Tripura border, the police on duty searched the vehicle as usual. In this search operation, police recovered one tonne of cannabis packetized in 50 packets from the truck’s rubber seats.

Watch Post’s Police in-charge Niranjan Das said that the estimated market value would be around Rs 1 crore. The truck driver Biplab Das (24) was also arrested. He is a resident of Tripura’s Sukantanagar area under Kumarghat police station in Unakoti district.

At present, the confiscated marijuana along with the truck and the arrested driver are in the custody of the police. In the preliminary interrogation of the police, the arrested driver candidly admitted that he collected the ganja from Jirania and had to reach Byrnihat in Meghalaya. Later, they were supposed to be smuggled to Bihar.

In this incident, the local police has initiated an investigation by registering a case under sections of the NDPS Act. The police informed that the accused will be handed over to Karimganj district’s CJM court on Sunday.