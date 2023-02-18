Manik Sarkar Expresses Uneasiness Over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Comments On Tripura CM’s Face In 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2023: Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar expressed his uneasiness over the comments of Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding Chief Ministerial face in 2023.

Being asked about reaction regarding Congress party’s leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Left Front’s candidate Jitendra Chaudhury will become the Chief Minister, Sarkar said “We have not assigned any responsibility to him. It is his matter. After the announcement of election results, our party leaders and MLAs sit together and discussed to decide the leader of the party. Hence, I am not willing to reply anything separately. If he had said so, it is their party’s practice. Our party’s practice is not the same. Let the election results be announced.”

Citing an instance, he said “The name of the child will be decided identifying the baby is a boy or girl.”

Sarkar was an interviewee to a local social media channel in Agartala city recently.

Replying to another query for not contesting the assembly election in 2023, former Chief Minister said “Since 1989, I have been contesting in the election. In the first five years, I have been assigned with the responsibility of Chief Whip followed by Chief Minister for 20 years and later as the leader of opposition.”

“It’s being a long time, new people has to be given place. Among those who have been discharging their duties from grassroot level to state level, opportunities should be given to them also. In the battlefield, I have been accompanying along with others. Those who are saying like this, they are frightened over their defeat and misguide people”, he added.